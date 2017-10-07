WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:42 pm
I'm not a Cas fan, but it is a depressing loss all the same
Not that I'm down on Leeds either, Cas carried the league all season only to fail in the final, that's their cock-up.
Its depressing because its a win for dull, albeit Cas weren't at the races at all, Leeds can only beat what's put in front of them so its hardly their fault, but it is a blow to the movement towards putting some excitement back in to the game.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:56 pm
Judder Man wrote:
McQuire in everything he did made look Gale look like a scarecrow or"Man of Straw" perhaps.


That makes it look even worse when you know he has to face some real quality in Cooper Cronk and Shaun Johnson. :SUBMISSION:
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:13 pm
:lol: :lol: :lol:

Congratulations Leeds, well deserved Champions 2017
