I'm not a Cas fan, but it is a depressing loss all the same

Not that I'm down on Leeds either, Cas carried the league all season only to fail in the final, that's their cock-up.

Its depressing because its a win for dull, albeit Cas weren't at the races at all, Leeds can only beat what's put in front of them so its hardly their fault, but it is a blow to the movement towards putting some excitement back in to the game.