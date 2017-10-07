I'm not a Cas fan, but it is a depressing loss all the same
Not that I'm down on Leeds either, Cas carried the league all season only to fail in the final, that's their cock-up.
Its depressing because its a win for dull, albeit Cas weren't at the races at all, Leeds can only beat what's put in front of them so its hardly their fault, but it is a blow to the movement towards putting some excitement back in to the game.
