WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00

Post a reply
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 6:29 pm
Hasbag User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1863
Location: Hull
Wigg'n wrote:
Same. I hate that rule though and it’s probably evened up the Briscoe one.

Agreed. Parcel was within the 10 but had absolutely no impact on the play.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 6:31 pm
puroresu_boy Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:54 am
Posts: 19
The amount of knock ons in this game has been shocking. I know it's wet but need some more care with the ball in hand.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: cas all the way, Cbr1000rr, Charlie Sheen, CM Punk, DannyB, DonnyPlumber, dr_feelgood, eric35, feebleweasel, Fields of Fire, Gazwire, giddyupoldfella, Google Adsense [Bot], Hasbag, Marcus Notsquare, n empsall, Orrell Lad, puroresu_boy, RoverAndOut, Salford red all over, SecondRowSaint, Shifty Cat, shinymcshine, Smith's Brolly, SmokeyTA, The Chair Maker, Upanunder, wire-flyer, wrencat1873, yorksguy1865, Ziggy Stardust and 464 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,645,4342,39276,2844,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 NOW 
TODAY : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
0
- 11LEEDS
TV
  
McGuire Try LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM