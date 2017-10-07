The Devil's Advocate

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm

Posts: 3242

Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb



I'm looking forward to the game, hopefully it will go down to the wire.



As to who I'd like to win, it's a bit like my wife asking me if I'd like French or English mustard on a beef sandwich.



I should look at it rationally really & say Cas, but as "Moz" said



"We hate it when our friends become successful

And if they're Northern, that makes it even worse"



As to Leeds, it reminds me of an old Rocky movie with Cas putting them on the canvas time & time again, but have they got it in them to get back up this time?



Decisions, decisions, one set of fans seeking the ultimate high, the other chasing the original high, a bit like a smack-head. Either way, one lot will be insufferable if they win, whereas the other lot will be as insufferable as ever if they do. "What year is this?" wrencat1873

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm

Posts: 8605

That is possibly the best post on RL fans this year, love it

Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 2:29 pm

Posts: 91

Location: Leeds, UK

Perhaps you should spend the day in bed.



Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm

Posts: 418

Location: Manchester

Coming from the West side of the Pennines in Manchester I have no allegiance or hate for either side tonight really. I just want to see a game that promotes the sport really well.



There are good backstories to the game.



Cas never having won a major trophy before, taking the league by storm this year, with a MOS coming back from an operation last month, almost blowing the semi which they eventually won in hugely dramatic fashion but then lose their star player in amazingly stupid news; against a team who’ve won more trophies in the last dozen years than anyone, who’ve got two club legends leaving, who’ve just plodded along all season quietly but still finished second and were absolutely brilliant in the semi final last week, it’s October, it’s raining, it’s Old Trafford...



And it’s a derby!



