GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
"You think you've got problems, what are you supposed to do if you're a manically depressed robot? No, don't bother to answer that, I'm fifty thousand times more intelligent than you and even I don't know the answer. It gives me a headache just trying to think down to your level."
Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:39 am
Hope we win, it would be great to have a different winner and would enjoy more additions to the "McDermott must go" thread after the loss
Sat Oct 07, 2017 12:50 pm
I will be hoping for a Cas win and I hope their philosophy and style of Football really does become the blueprint for the British game.
The distraction of Hardaker and the weather make me lean towards Leeds if I was making an objective call.
Sat Oct 07, 2017 1:21 pm
I'm looking forward to the game, hopefully it will go down to the wire.
As to who I'd like to win, it's a bit like my wife asking me if I'd like French or English mustard on a beef sandwich.
I should look at it rationally really & say Cas, but as "Moz" said
"We hate it when our friends become successful
And if they're Northern, that makes it even worse"
As to Leeds, it reminds me of an old Rocky movie with Cas putting them on the canvas time & time again, but have they got it in them to get back up this time?
Decisions, decisions, one set of fans seeking the ultimate high, the other chasing the original high, a bit like a smack-head. Either way, one lot will be insufferable if they win, whereas the other lot will be as insufferable as ever if they do.
"What year is this?"
Sat Oct 07, 2017 1:33 pm
That is possibly the best post on RL fans this year, love it
Sat Oct 07, 2017 1:34 pm
Perhaps you should spend the day in bed.
Sat Oct 07, 2017 4:09 pm
Coming from the West side of the Pennines in Manchester I have no allegiance or hate for either side tonight really. I just want to see a game that promotes the sport really well.
There are good backstories to the game.
Cas never having won a major trophy before, taking the league by storm this year, with a MOS coming back from an operation last month, almost blowing the semi which they eventually won in hugely dramatic fashion but then lose their star player in amazingly stupid news; against a team who’ve won more trophies in the last dozen years than anyone, who’ve got two club legends leaving, who’ve just plodded along all season quietly but still finished second and were absolutely brilliant in the semi final last week, it’s October, it’s raining, it’s Old Trafford...
And it’s a derby!
Let’s hope it lives up to the drama of the backstory... come on RUGBY LEAGUE!
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
