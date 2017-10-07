WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00

GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:30 am
GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:39 am
Hope we win, it would be great to have a different winner and would enjoy more additions to the "McDermott must go" thread after the loss :wink:
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Sat Oct 07, 2017 12:50 pm
I will be hoping for a Cas win and I hope their philosophy and style of Football really does become the blueprint for the British game.

The distraction of Hardaker and the weather make me lean towards Leeds if I was making an objective call.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Sat Oct 07, 2017 1:21 pm
I'm looking forward to the game, hopefully it will go down to the wire.

As to who I'd like to win, it's a bit like my wife asking me if I'd like French or English mustard on a beef sandwich.

I should look at it rationally really & say Cas, but as "Moz" said

"We hate it when our friends become successful
And if they're Northern, that makes it even worse"

As to Leeds, it reminds me of an old Rocky movie with Cas putting them on the canvas time & time again, but have they got it in them to get back up this time?

Decisions, decisions, one set of fans seeking the ultimate high, the other chasing the original high, a bit like a smack-head. Either way, one lot will be insufferable if they win, whereas the other lot will be as insufferable as ever if they do.
"What year is this?"
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Sat Oct 07, 2017 1:33 pm
That is possibly the best post on RL fans this year, love it :BOW: :BOW:
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Sat Oct 07, 2017 1:34 pm
Perhaps you should spend the day in bed.

