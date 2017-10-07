I'm looking forward to the game, hopefully it will go down to the wire.



As to who I'd like to win, it's a bit like my wife asking me if I'd like French or English mustard on a beef sandwich.



I should look at it rationally really & say Cas, but as "Moz" said



"We hate it when our friends become successful

And if they're Northern, that makes it even worse"



As to Leeds, it reminds me of an old Rocky movie with Cas putting them on the canvas time & time again, but have they got it in them to get back up this time?



Decisions, decisions, one set of fans seeking the ultimate high, the other chasing the original high, a bit like a smack-head. Either way, one lot will be insufferable if they win, whereas the other lot will be as insufferable as ever if they do.