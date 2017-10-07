There's been a few comments on here lately about Fax's ambition or lack of it. Finance has been mentioned as a reason for a lack of ambition and obviously it helps massively but surely you can have dreams and goals even without loadsamoney. For anyone who doubts this I have one word....Castleford. Four years ago they were within 30 minutes of going bust. Just look at them now. SL final, league leaders shield, full houses in their new ground, err perhaps not, but you get the jist. All week the tv has been Cas, Cas, Cas and good look to 'em but if a town with half the population of Halifax can do this, why can't we? It's called having ambition. Where there's a will there's a way. So I say let's all get behind the club in what could, instead of just plodding along hoping to make the top four in the 2nd division, be a new start with the aim of finally topping this league and getting Fax back to where I believe we belong. We will be doing our bit by getting season tickets for the 1st time in a couple of years and buying the new shirts. Together we can make Fax great again after far too long. Up The Fax!