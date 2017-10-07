WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ambition

Ambition
Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:42 am
There's been a few comments on here lately about Fax's ambition or lack of it. Finance has been mentioned as a reason for a lack of ambition and obviously it helps massively but surely you can have dreams and goals even without loadsamoney. For anyone who doubts this I have one word....Castleford. Four years ago they were within 30 minutes of going bust. Just look at them now. SL final, league leaders shield, full houses in their new ground, err perhaps not, :roll: but you get the jist. All week the tv has been Cas, Cas, Cas and good look to 'em but if a town with half the population of Halifax can do this, why can't we? It's called having ambition. Where there's a will there's a way. So I say let's all get behind the club in what could, instead of just plodding along hoping to make the top four in the 2nd division, be a new start with the aim of finally topping this league and getting Fax back to where I believe we belong. We will be doing our bit by getting season tickets for the 1st time in a couple of years and buying the new shirts. Together we can make Fax great again after far too long. Up The Fax! :thumb:
Re: Ambition
Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:03 am
Re: Ambition
Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:49 am
Hudd-Shay wrote:
There's been a few comments on here lately about Fax's ambition or lack of it. Finance has been mentioned as a reason for a lack of ambition and obviously it helps massively but surely you can have dreams and goals even without loadsamoney. For anyone who doubts this I have one word....Castleford. Four years ago they were within 30 minutes of going bust. Just look at them now. SL final, league leaders shield, full houses in their new ground, err perhaps not, :roll: but you get the jist. All week the tv has been Cas, Cas, Cas and good look to 'em but if a town with half the population of Halifax can do this, why can't we? It's called having ambition. Where there's a will there's a way. So I say let's all get behind the club in what could, instead of just plodding along hoping to make the top four in the 2nd division, be a new start with the aim of finally topping this league and getting Fax back to where I believe we belong. We will be doing our bit by getting season tickets for the 1st time in a couple of years and buying the new shirts. Together we can make Fax great again after far too long. Up The Fax! :thumb:

Have you been copying off my notes. :)

Seriously though.
Cas certainly show others that it can be done and if you look at it from the other side there's no way that they would have achieved what they have without ambition.
However, they would probably say they have always been ambitious but not always had the results to reflect it and again looking at it from the other side some have reasoned that they almost went bust because of being overly ambitious and spending beyond their means.

On the bigger picture this has been the case.
For every recent rugby league success story there have been several failures all by clubs who were no doubt ambitious but it didn't work.

Back to Cas, many say their recent success can predominantly be summed up in two words, namely Darryl Powell.
Re: Ambition
Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:59 am
Its right place, right time syndrome. Cas have always traditionally been well supported compared to their population and they really don't have much competition sports wise in the town. If you suddenly bring in the best coach and a bunch of hungry players it can suddenly ignite but it does not happen often a bit like Leicester winning the premier league. For us to out do 4 full time teams is an ask on a par or even above what Leicester achieved, that's not to say we don't have ambition though. We all want to see Fax competing back at the top of this division its just without the money coming in thats very difficult.

Re: Ambition
Sat Oct 07, 2017 11:00 am
Well said Hudd-Shay and good to hear you are suporting the club through your monetary investment.
There are some great examples of a wind of change that I have witnessed over the last few months that show the club and its supporters are trying to build something.
Closer links between the Supporters Trust and the club
More planned events for fundraising by the Trust which will unfold over the next 12 months
The changes at the top with two recently added new Directors who will add some fresh impetous over time
Spreading of the Fax brand via a group of fax fans based in Leeds putting banners in Halifax/Brighouse and surrounding areas.
Mark Moore's drive to get more communication and links with the Fax faithfull-certainly evident at the last Fax forum.
Results on the field will of course be the ultimate driver to success but we can all do our bit, no matter how small, to help the club realise it's ambitions and goals.
Onwards and upwards.

