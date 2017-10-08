WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Youth is the way forward

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Leigh Centurions Youth is the way forward

Post a reply
Re: Youth is the way forward
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 1:00 pm
tiptop Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jun 11, 2009 9:29 am
Posts: 674
quick run down on cost

Doctor £250. per match
Food for officials and both set of Players £100 per match
Kit and training kit unknown possibly sponsors required
coach for away game £5oo to £700 per match depending on where game is played
any wages for players unknown depends on status of players
physio unknown depends on who is available

doctor , food , physio , RFL rules compulsary
getting sponsors for kit could possibly work but needs lots of hard work selling the academy to businesses

this is only from my experience with under 18's under 21's and reserve team over the years
hope to god they are resurrerected in the near future as i FEEL THEY ARE NEEDED IN RUGBY LEAGUE for the future at all divisions
Re: Youth is the way forward
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 4:25 pm
RoyBoy29 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 674
Won't most of that be in the budget
Re: Youth is the way forward
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 4:52 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9935
Location: Deep in Leytherland
RoyBoy29 wrote:
Won't most of that be in the budget


It should be if the club decides to run with reserves and/or Academy. It's the funding of that budget that would be the issue - i.e. who will stump up the cash?
Re: Youth is the way forward
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 5:02 pm
tiptop Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jun 11, 2009 9:29 am
Posts: 674
thats extra to last years I did say sponsorship which obviously does not affect budget

Very expensive as figures suggest but rewards could or should be great
Re: Youth is the way forward
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 5:20 pm
BaldAvenger Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:44 pm
Posts: 8
Academy is currently running...(play stains next week) reserves prep is on track for 2018
Re: Youth is the way forward
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 5:27 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4146
BaldAvenger wrote:
Academy is currently running...(play stains next week) reserves prep is on track for 2018


If that's so,why no media attention being shown.
Image
Re: Youth is the way forward
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 5:30 pm
BaldAvenger Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:44 pm
Posts: 8
Atomic:

Sorry can’t give u an answer on that..... got info from retweets etc...

Ask them.....
Re: Youth is the way forward
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 5:35 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4146
Would have thought enrolment at college would be first.
Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Brummy Leyther, fun time frankie, Leythersteve, Montyburns, RoyBoy29, The Watcher, tiptop and 366 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,646,1613,04276,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.