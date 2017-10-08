quick run down on cost
Doctor £250. per match
Food for officials and both set of Players £100 per match
Kit and training kit unknown possibly sponsors required
coach for away game £5oo to £700 per match depending on where game is played
any wages for players unknown depends on status of players
physio unknown depends on who is available
doctor , food , physio , RFL rules compulsary
getting sponsors for kit could possibly work but needs lots of hard work selling the academy to businesses
this is only from my experience with under 18's under 21's and reserve team over the years
hope to god they are resurrerected in the near future as i FEEL THEY ARE NEEDED IN RUGBY LEAGUE for the future at all divisions
Doctor £250. per match
Food for officials and both set of Players £100 per match
Kit and training kit unknown possibly sponsors required
coach for away game £5oo to £700 per match depending on where game is played
any wages for players unknown depends on status of players
physio unknown depends on who is available
doctor , food , physio , RFL rules compulsary
getting sponsors for kit could possibly work but needs lots of hard work selling the academy to businesses
this is only from my experience with under 18's under 21's and reserve team over the years
hope to god they are resurrerected in the near future as i FEEL THEY ARE NEEDED IN RUGBY LEAGUE for the future at all divisions