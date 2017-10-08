tiptop Cheeky half-back



quick run down on cost



Doctor £250. per match

Food for officials and both set of Players £100 per match

Kit and training kit unknown possibly sponsors required

coach for away game £5oo to £700 per match depending on where game is played

any wages for players unknown depends on status of players

physio unknown depends on who is available



doctor , food , physio , RFL rules compulsary

getting sponsors for kit could possibly work but needs lots of hard work selling the academy to businesses



this is only from my experience with under 18's under 21's and reserve team over the years

hope to god they are resurrerected in the near future as i FEEL THEY ARE NEEDED IN RUGBY LEAGUE for the future at all divisions RoyBoy29

Won't most of that be in the budget Alan Silver RLFANS Member



RoyBoy29 wrote: Won't most of that be in the budget



It should be if the club decides to run with reserves and/or Academy. It's the funding of that budget that would be the issue - i.e. who will stump up the cash?



thats extra to last years I did say sponsorship which obviously does not affect budget



Very expensive as figures suggest but rewards could or should be great BaldAvenger Stevo's Armpit

Academy is currently running...(play stains next week) reserves prep is on track for 2018 atomic

100% League Network



BaldAvenger wrote: Academy is currently running...(play stains next week) reserves prep is on track for 2018



If that's so,why no media attention being shown.

Atomic:



Sorry can’t give u an answer on that..... got info from retweets etc...



Ask them..... atomic

