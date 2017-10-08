quick run down on cost



Doctor £250. per match

Food for officials and both set of Players £100 per match

Kit and training kit unknown possibly sponsors required

coach for away game £5oo to £700 per match depending on where game is played

any wages for players unknown depends on status of players

physio unknown depends on who is available



doctor , food , physio , RFL rules compulsary

getting sponsors for kit could possibly work but needs lots of hard work selling the academy to businesses



this is only from my experience with under 18's under 21's and reserve team over the years

hope to god they are resurrerected in the near future as i FEEL THEY ARE NEEDED IN RUGBY LEAGUE for the future at all divisions