Re: England Squad.
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 8:22 am
rubber duckie
I'm not going to question Bennett.
He has a squad that he feels is the best he can muster to topple Aus.
It says to me one thing, if you're the skinnier, smaller, weaker of your position...you aren't going to feature.....the golden rule applies...a big good un, always beats a small good un....so no place for Burgess or Tompkins.
Re: England Squad.
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 11:30 am
Dezzies_right_hook
Burgess and Shaul maybe should have gone but they are not head and shoulders above who have gone more an equivalent replacement so I don't think their omissions will affect the result.


After we beat nz in the test series a few years back under macnamara I was hopefully of a good four nations showing and maybe a surprise at the World Cup we had a team that looked promising and young players looking to break into the team. I believed at the time Roby and sol's time in the England gb setup was numbered sol is still in it and Roby has been recalled! Maybe on merit but it's a concern that in this time nobody has come along and knocked them out of the team.


