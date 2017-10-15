Burgess and Shaul maybe should have gone but they are not head and shoulders above who have gone more an equivalent replacement so I don't think their omissions will affect the result.





After we beat nz in the test series a few years back under macnamara I was hopefully of a good four nations showing and maybe a surprise at the World Cup we had a team that looked promising and young players looking to break into the team. I believed at the time Roby and sol's time in the England gb setup was numbered sol is still in it and Roby has been recalled! Maybe on merit but it's a concern that in this time nobody has come along and knocked them out of the team.