sir adrian morley wrote: he.s 100% right on this as are most of his posts unlike some on here who post long winded drivell..mginty did bulk up and did have a decent tour but after that did sod all..as for this comp give it the aussies now...walk over

awwww shucks, s a mNo Wigan paranoia from me.If people don't realise that the omission of TomkinsJ and Farrell (both rampaging runners) and Burgess (scores tries for fun) smell a little, then that's their funeral. TomkinsS, I grant you, hasn't had the best of seasons, but STILL is one of the few English players that possess the " X-factor" and is worth a squad place. Did Monkey Man and the Wigan board request their non selection? I wouldn't put it past them.As for the selection of McGinty all those years ago.. The world's great minds are still scratching their heads. In those days, if you were British and played for Wigan, you got a GB jersey, regardless of form/quality /reputation.See. No paranoia. Just looking at the situation, level headed.