Re: England Squad.
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:59 am
Wirefan User avatar
Only Ratchford and only because white line fever from over the hills is out.

Currie and Hill are clearly International material but if you're picking on form, then Hill should be no where near and Currie has only played 3/4 games.

That said, I know us supporters always say "should pick on form", but you've also got to take your best crew to have a chance. For example, Watts has had a much better year than Hill but would I want him in my matchday 17 v Aus over Hill, not a chance.

Brown looks an awful call but he's preformed every time for England under Bennet.
Re: England Squad.
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:13 am
Shazbaz User avatar
Brown looks an awful call but he's preformed every time for England under Bennet.[/quote]
Brown picks the games he wants to perform in, so will be great for England. Like against Brisbane and Widnes he couldn't be bothered in the others.
Re: England Squad.
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:21 am
Uncle Rico User avatar
Shazbaz wrote:
Brown looks an awful call but he's preformed every time for England under Bennet.

Brown picks the games he wants to perform in, so will be great for England. Like against Brisbane and Widnes he couldn't be bothered in the others.[/quote]

Do you genuinely believe this?
Re: England Squad.
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:56 am
Gazwire Free-scoring winger
Uncle Rico wrote:
Brown picks the games he wants to perform in, so will be great for England. Like against Brisbane and Widnes he couldn't be bothered in the others.


Do you genuinely believe this?[/quote]

Some Widnes supporter friends of mine also said he picked his games when playing for them.
Re: England Squad.
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:50 am
ratticusfinch User avatar
Well Brown has had two games against international quality opposition this season and had very good games in both. It's not rocket science to see why he's been picked.

Currie i would take as he is absolute class, Hill - not on this season's form but will probably produce for his country, Ratchford - I'm not his biggest fan by any means but played well against Samoa and adds utility value.

We're clearly a big club now anyway when our players start getting picked for their country when they shouldn't be!!
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
Re: England Squad.
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 9:12 pm
karetaker User avatar
Looking at the forwards, at best Hill will only get a bench spot.
Re: England Squad.
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 9:21 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
karetaker wrote:
Looking at the forwards, at best Hill will only get a bench spot.

More than he deserves on current form.
once a wire always a wire
Re: England Squad.
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:19 pm
sir adrian morley User avatar
sally cinnamon wrote:
Its great when your paranoia about Wigan is so strong that you can explain Wigan players either getting picked or not picked as a conspiracy :lol:


he.s 100% right on this as are most of his posts unlike some on here who post long winded drivell..mginty did bulk up and did have a decent tour but after that did sod all..as for this comp give it the aussies now...walk over
