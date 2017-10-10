WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England Squad.

Re: England Squad.
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:59 am
Only Ratchford and only because white line fever from over the hills is out.

Currie and Hill are clearly International material but if you're picking on form, then Hill should be no where near and Currie has only played 3/4 games.

That said, I know us supporters always say "should pick on form", but you've also got to take your best crew to have a chance. For example, Watts has had a much better year than Hill but would I want him in my matchday 17 v Aus over Hill, not a chance.

Brown looks an awful call but he's preformed every time for England under Bennet.
Re: England Squad.
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:13 am
Brown looks an awful call but he's preformed every time for England under Bennet.
Brown picks the games he wants to perform in, so will be great for England. Like against Brisbane and Widnes he couldn't be bothered in the others.
Re: England Squad.
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:21 am
Shazbaz wrote:
Brown looks an awful call but he's preformed every time for England under Bennet.

Brown picks the games he wants to perform in, so will be great for England. Like against Brisbane and Widnes he couldn't be bothered in the others.

Do you genuinely believe this?
