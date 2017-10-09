WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England Squad.

Re: England Squad.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:41 pm
Disgruntledgoat
rubber duckie wrote:
I think you'll find he is a championship player now and no SL club has come in for him so far even though he's a freebie.


But when he returned from his coke ban he was straight back in the Wigan side. Then to Widnes then, if I’m not mistaken, Salford.
Re: England Squad.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:43 pm
karetaker
Eureka I figured it out, Kevin Brown is going to Australia on a convict ship for doing a wages snatch Wolves RL :lol:
Re: England Squad.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:48 pm
amtgigs wrote:
How is Shaul not in there is he injured?

especially with Hardaker out

Ratchford as long as I am breathing is not a FB!


Shaul is prone to an error, lacks size and doesn't have a great rugby brain... not exactly international standard.

Same could be said for quite a few though.
Re: England Squad.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:57 pm
karetaker wrote:
The international scene is just making a mockery of our sport right now, Currie was in the Ireland squad and now he is in the England squad,how does that even work,think il be Welsh today and maybe Dutch on Friday. Btw I’m not picking on Currie just highlighting the fact players chop and change, I’m sorry but that is seriously wrong.

It doesn’t really make a mockery of it because not enough people care about it to know about the in depth knowledge of that kind of thing
Re: England Squad.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:19 pm
runningman29
karetaker wrote:
Oh and Kevin Brown is in,no idea what he as shown to merit a place.
He must think he's won the lottery.Up there for me with our worst signings.Mind you spends more time off the pitch than on it.Get rid I'd say.
Re: England Squad.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:32 pm
lefty goldblatt
There in lays SL's lack of quality

Currie gets a squad place, after just a handful of games in 13 months.

...and as for Brown.....words fail me
The fact he's ANYWHERE near this squad, simply highlights SL's shortcomings. Pathetic. He couldn't even shine in the worst Wire side in 15 years.

The lack of 4 big Wigan names? Something smells.I'll wager Monkey Man has been on the blower to Red Hall, asking for them NOT to be included, so they can have a full winter off, so they are fresher, come February. They are big names in our sport. They've probably thought we've no chance, and asked their mum's for a sick note, so the can "wag off" games.
Remember the days of the early 90's? If you were British and played for Wigan, you got a GB jersey. Cast your minds back to 1991/2. Billy Mcginty struggled to get a sub's bench spot for us. He goes to Wigan, and hey presto, he's on the 'plane to Oz, and gets a starting Test spot.
I've heard about Jesus' miracles. Turns out, John Monie was capable of them to. Billy Lazarus. Risen from the dead, to Test Match RL.
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Re: England Squad.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:23 pm
Clearly current form didn't play a major part in the decision making process (I base this judgement purely on the Wire contingent).
Re: England Squad.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 12:23 am
Genuine question for you wire fans

Would you have picked any of your players in the side? For me the only player I would have taken was Hill
