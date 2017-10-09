There in lays SL's lack of quality



Currie gets a squad place, after just a handful of games in 13 months.



...and as for Brown.....words fail me

The fact he's ANYWHERE near this squad, simply highlights SL's shortcomings. Pathetic. He couldn't even shine in the worst Wire side in 15 years.



The lack of 4 big Wigan names? Something smells.I'll wager Monkey Man has been on the blower to Red Hall, asking for them NOT to be included, so they can have a full winter off, so they are fresher, come February. They are big names in our sport. They've probably thought we've no chance, and asked their mum's for a sick note, so the can "wag off" games.

Remember the days of the early 90's? If you were British and played for Wigan, you got a GB jersey. Cast your minds back to 1991/2. Billy Mcginty struggled to get a sub's bench spot for us. He goes to Wigan, and hey presto, he's on the 'plane to Oz, and gets a starting Test spot.

I've heard about Jesus' miracles. Turns out, John Monie was capable of them to. Billy Lazarus. Risen from the dead, to Test Match RL.