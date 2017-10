karetaker wrote: The international scene is just making a mockery of our sport right now, Currie was in the Ireland squad and now he is in the England squad,how does that even work,think il be Welsh today and maybe Dutch on Friday. Btw I’m not picking on Currie just highlighting the fact players chop and change, I’m sorry but that is seriously wrong.

It doesn’t really make a mockery of it because not enough people care about it to know about the in depth knowledge of that kind of thing