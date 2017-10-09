WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England Squad.

Re: England Squad.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:12 pm
Disgruntledgoat Eddie Hemmings's Wig
rubber duckie wrote:
He's washed up.
No chance a SL club will touch him. Doomed to the championship at best.


Gareth Hock begs to differ
Re: England Squad.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:19 pm
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
karetaker wrote:
Just seen the Irish squad announced, how Irish is Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, did he buy a dog and a cat in Dublin.

Oliver Gildart is in the Italy squad just for shits and giggles.
Re: England Squad.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:20 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
karetaker wrote:
Wonder why the golden child as not been selected.



he has ....Jonny Lomax......

Bennet Loves him..... a guy at work spoke to scully on a golf day and Bennet rings him up (scully part of the England set up isnt he?)
asking how's my lad getting on ...referring to Lomax...... :shock:
Re: England Squad.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:22 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Oliver Gildart is in the Italy squad just for shits and giggles.



I stopped taking that team serious when they named Campese in it.......

in fact I did do a double check to make sure it wasnt David Campese they had included....

is Terry Campese even still playing or is he just doing monday night touch rugby.......
Re: England Squad.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:28 pm
karetaker User avatar
The international scene is just making a mockery of our sport right now, Currie was in the Ireland squad and now he is in the England squad,how does that even work,think il be Welsh today and maybe Dutch on Friday. Btw I’m not picking on Currie just highlighting the fact players chop and change, I’m sorry but that is seriously wrong.
