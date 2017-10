Dezzies_right_hook wrote: There should only be ratchford atkins and possibly currie in with a shout of the England team and don't think any should start possibly atkins if had to chose out of the three but I wouldn't have him over Percival or Watkins

Atkins might hold up in strength against Australia, the Kiwis and Tonga though. Percival will be lucky not to have a -minus metres gained against those countries, he’s too slender and light to play against the big men of the NRL at the moment. Needs to get in the gym and up his calories big time.