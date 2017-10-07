lefty goldblatt

International RL's player registration is beyond farcical.



As I said a few years back, when a player starts his RL career, he should HAVE TO tick a box, as to which nationality he chose. Should he wish to change (a la Graeme Hick in cricket) he should serve a" limbo time".



At the moment, players are resembling pubescent school boys, changing their girlfriends on a weekly basis, simply because they think the grass is greener.

They won't win ewt anyway.

Aus NZ and Tonga.

Forget the rest.

20/1 for Tonga is worth a fiver.

International qualification should be solely based on the country you are born in, simples!
lefty goldblatt

Snaggletooth wrote: International qualification should be solely based on the country you are born in, simples!

Try telling that to Cliff Richard. Born in India, but never seen him singing any accompaniments to sitar music



There should only be ratchford atkins and possibly currie in with a shout of the England team and don't think any should start possibly atkins if had to chose out of the three but I wouldn't have him over Percival or Watkins sally cinnamon

It makes the international game a joke, but the administrators allow it because it means they can concoct enough players from England, Australia and New Zealand, to distribute amongst various nations to try and artificially create tournament sides for non-RL playing nations made up of top flight professionals.



I always cringe when I see the player profiles in the match programmes of World Cup games, because you will see loads of players with entries like "played 6 Tests for New Zealand, after participating in the last world cup for Tonga".



It makes the international game a joke, but the administrators allow it because it means they can concoct enough players from England, Australia and New Zealand, to distribute amongst various nations to try and artificially create tournament sides for non-RL playing nations made up of top flight professionals.

I always cringe when I see the player profiles in the match programmes of World Cup games, because you will see loads of players with entries like "played 6 Tests for New Zealand, after participating in the last world cup for Tonga".

Then when Scotland play Ireland the post match interviews will all have deep Wigan accents or Australian accents.

sirlesboyd

For a competition with more depth to it I'd love to see the following included along with a further 8 teams



Australia

Australia B

Australia Aborigines

New Zealand

New Zealand B ??? -

New Zealand Maoris

England

England B



I don't agree with the comments about declaring your allegiance to a country. I think thst we need to promote our international game as much as we can and making the smaller nations stronger and therefore more competitive during our flagship competition can only be good for the game. Putting in for instance a 1 year cooling off period where you can't revert back to a major test playing nation could be an option but I believe would stop some quality players from deciding to participate.



The main example is James Tedesco.in my opinion this man is the best full back in the world, 2nd best at worst. Is the competition better for his decision to play for Italy after he wasn't included in the Australia squad?? I believe it is. More than likely he will be the Australia test fullback from next season. So more than likely he would have decided not to participate if a penalty or a sanction would follow.



Our own Ben Currie could have been another example. Certainly an asset to the world cup. If not included in the England squad then Ireland beckons. However, next year if he shows his 2016 form again he will more than likely start for England. So if he were to be penalised for representing Ireland would he choose to still play for Ireland or sit out the world cup in the hope of England selection next year.



I don't think our international game is big enough or strong enough to exclude any quality players in this tournament



karetaker

