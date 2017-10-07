lefty goldblatt wrote: International RL's player registration is beyond farcical.



As I said a few years back, when a player starts his RL career, he should HAVE TO tick a box, as to which nationality he chose. Should he wish to change (a la Graeme Hick in cricket) he should serve a" limbo time".



At the moment, players are resembling pubescent school boys, changing their girlfriends on a weekly basis, simply because they think the grass is greener.

It makes the international game a joke, but the administrators allow it because it means they can concoct enough players from England, Australia and New Zealand, to distribute amongst various nations to try and artificially create tournament sides for non-RL playing nations made up of top flight professionals.I always cringe when I see the player profiles in the match programmes of World Cup games, because you will see loads of players with entries like "played 6 Tests for New Zealand, after participating in the last world cup for Tonga".Then when Scotland play Ireland the post match interviews will all have deep Wigan accents or Australian accents.