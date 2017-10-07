International RL's player registration is beyond farcical.



As I said a few years back, when a player starts his RL career, he should HAVE TO tick a box, as to which nationality he chose. Should he wish to change (a la Graeme Hick in cricket) he should serve a" limbo time".



At the moment, players are resembling pubescent school boys, changing their girlfriends on a weekly basis, simply because they think the grass is greener.