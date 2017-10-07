WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England Squad.

Re: England Squad.
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:26 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5630
Location: South Stand.....bored
International RL's player registration is beyond farcical.

As I said a few years back, when a player starts his RL career, he should HAVE TO tick a box, as to which nationality he chose. Should he wish to change (a la Graeme Hick in cricket) he should serve a" limbo time".

At the moment, players are resembling pubescent school boys, changing their girlfriends on a weekly basis, simply because they think the grass is greener.
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Re: England Squad.
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:35 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8620
They won't win ewt anyway.
Aus NZ and Tonga.
Forget the rest.
20/1 for Tonga is worth a fiver.
once a wire always a wire
Re: England Squad.
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:38 pm
Snaggletooth User avatar
Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 791
International qualification should be solely based on the country you are born in, simples!
Re: England Squad.
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:51 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5630
Location: South Stand.....bored
Snaggletooth wrote:
International qualification should be solely based on the country you are born in, simples!

Try telling that to Cliff Richard. Born in India, but never seen him singing any accompaniments to sitar music ;-)
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
