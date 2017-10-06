Seemi results
1) huddsrl 5 vs boomer 9 vs willo 5 BOOMER wins
2) gaz 0 vs saint joe 2 SAINT JO wins
Final
Boomer vs saint jo
Good luck
For the final
Leeds vs cas
Score prediction
Mom (1 point)
Attendance closest (1 point)
First team to score a try (1 point)
1) huddsrl 5 vs boomer 9 vs willo 5 BOOMER wins
2) gaz 0 vs saint joe 2 SAINT JO wins
Final
Boomer vs saint jo
Good luck
For the final
Leeds vs cas
Score prediction
Mom (1 point)
Attendance closest (1 point)
First team to score a try (1 point)