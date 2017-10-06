WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Final prediction

Final prediction
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:29 pm
adamhuddsgiant Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Dec 18, 2011 12:26 pm
Posts: 1073
Location: huddersfield
Seemi results
1) huddsrl 5 vs boomer 9 vs willo 5 BOOMER wins
2) gaz 0 vs saint joe 2 SAINT JO wins

Final

Boomer vs saint jo

Good luck

For the final

Leeds vs cas

Score prediction
Mom (1 point)
Attendance closest (1 point)
First team to score a try (1 point)
Re: Final prediction
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:16 am
boomer Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 16, 2008 9:17 am
Posts: 1114
Location: Madeira
Tigers 26 - 20 Rhinos
Mom Gale
73,894
Tigers
Land of the GIANTS

Users browsing this forum: adamhuddsgiant, Run leroy , run !, the stella kid and 79 guests

