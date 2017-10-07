seriously we are having a pop at the grand final....??what a joke.. a sold out game at old trafford...that everyone has been talking about??what a massive spectacle....can i cast your minds back to the NRL grand final this year ?it was 1st plays 8thEIGHTH.....not one person ever made a fuss of it...in fact it was a POSITIVE story in the Aussie media.. they said it was a fairy tale.....yet here we have the top two battling it out and some how its a travesty......Leeds won fair and square, because they know its not July and dry whether football......well done Leeds .... tough luck Cas,we did the same in 2011 it gets no rewards... what so ever