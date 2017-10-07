WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - cas or leeds

I think consistency is a more reliable measure of quality than a couple of data points taken at the end of the year so Cas have been the best but I suppose you have to credit Leeds for winning the games they needed to.
Love it or hate it, the RFL have made all the fixtures from February to July, merely a "jockeying for position" competition.

We (as a sport) have backed ourselves into a corner, where the first week in October means everything. But, Sky call the tune, so we have to dance to it.

Cas have been far and away the best team this season. To a kid reading a Rothman's RL book in 2047, history will tell him another story.
That's what the clubs voted for. That's what we've got.
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Yep. As much as I'd like to see top wins league, i don't think you can get rid of the grand final. What we can do though is cut down the number of "play-off qualifiers" from a ridiculous 30 to more like 20.
so what you watch from february onwards is a farce..youve said it
Mine too.
In a word, yes
seriously we are having a pop at the grand final....??

what a joke.. a sold out game at old trafford...that everyone has been talking about??

what a massive spectacle....

can i cast your minds back to the NRL grand final this year ?
it was 1st plays 8th

EIGHTH.....

not one person ever made a fuss of it...in fact it was a POSITIVE story in the Aussie media.. they said it was a fairy tale.....

yet here we have the top two battling it out and some how its a travesty......

Leeds won fair and square, because they know its not July and dry whether football......

well done Leeds .... tough luck Cas,
we did the same in 2011 it gets no rewards... what so ever :DRUNK:
Well done Leeds, now step aside MoM Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow, next year you've got Richie Myler and Brad Dwyer...
Will be harder for sure, rob burrow is one player I wish we had seen in a wire shirt. Maguire was excellent tonight, possibly the best I have ever seen him play. Myler and dyer are decent but not the same level.
