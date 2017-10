Love it or hate it, the RFL have made all the fixtures from February to July, merely a "jockeying for position" competition.



We (as a sport) have backed ourselves into a corner, where the first week in October means everything. But, Sky call the tune, so we have to dance to it.



Cas have been far and away the best team this season. To a kid reading a Rothman's RL book in 2047, history will tell him another story.

That's what the clubs voted for. That's what we've got.