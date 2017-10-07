The All New Chester Wire wrote: Too nice. The ones I listed are grubs as well as grunts. See Ablett winding Gale up tonight and half our team on several occasions.

I think you've answered your own question there, TANCWWe are TOO NICE. We DO need to be a bit nastier, rather than be too obliging. After all, this is Rugby League, and not Strictly Come Dancing.We have a side (bar a geriatric Westwood) that has all the menace of getting a telling off from Alan Bennett. We are a team of "bloody nice blokes". The type you wouldn't mind your sister getting married to. Unless you're from Burtonwood, of course, where you're already married to your sister