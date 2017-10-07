WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - cas or leeds

Re: cas or leeds
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 4:30 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
I wonder how Denny Solamona is feeling now, half an hour before kick off.

Yes, his bank account may be bigger than if he stayed, but big time players live for what's happening at 6 o'clock, and not getting tumescent over a bank statement . He's just playing for a mid to bottom end of the table side, who had their best days a decade ago.
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Re: cas or leeds
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 4:42 pm
karetaker User avatar
lefty goldblatt wrote:
I wonder how Denny Solamona is feeling now, half an hour before kick off.

Yes, his bank account may be bigger than if he stayed, but big time players live for what's happening at 6 o'clock, and not getting tumescent over a bank statement . He's just playing for a mid to bottom end of the table side, who had their best days a decade ago.


Can't even get in the England set up aswell, could of been in this World Cup.
Re: cas or leeds
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 4:43 pm
lefty goldblatt wrote:
I wonder how Denny Solamona is feeling now, half an hour before kick off.

Yes, his bank account may be bigger than if he stayed, but big time players live for what's happening at 6 o'clock, and not getting tumescent over a bank statement . He's just playing for a mid to bottom end of the table side, who had their best days a decade ago.

Depending on what sort of person he is - and he handled the whole thing pretty disgracefully in the off-season last year and it was all about money so I’m not thinking of him as a champion type player, more a money grabber - he should be absolutely gutted to be at an average-poor club in a league he’s going to get nowhere near winning while Cas play in SL’s biggest game...but what do you reckon?
Re: cas or leeds
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 4:44 pm
karetaker wrote:
More importantly is this the last game we have to listen to Hemmings,if so he can take that dick Cummings with him please.

Not that I’ve heard, no
Re: cas or leeds
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 4:48 pm
Mr Snoodle User avatar
lefty goldblatt wrote:
I wonder how Denny Solamona is feeling now, half an hour before kick off.

Yes, his bank account may be bigger than if he stayed, but big time players live for what's happening at 6 o'clock, and not getting tumescent over a bank statement . He's just playing for a mid to bottom end of the table side, who had their best days a decade ago.


Why don't we buy him then we can put him out of his misery
