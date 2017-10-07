lefty goldblatt wrote: I wonder how Denny Solamona is feeling now, half an hour before kick off.



Yes, his bank account may be bigger than if he stayed, but big time players live for what's happening at 6 o'clock, and not getting tumescent over a bank statement . He's just playing for a mid to bottom end of the table side, who had their best days a decade ago.

Depending on what sort of person he is - and he handled the whole thing pretty disgracefully in the off-season last year and it was all about money so I’m not thinking of him as a champion type player, more a money grabber - he should be absolutely gutted to be at an average-poor club in a league he’s going to get nowhere near winning while Cas play in SL’s biggest game...but what do you reckon?