i'm not sure... I dont really want another Leeds Win....and I couldn't handle the drama of Barrie Macs winners speech.
but then I cant take to Luke Gale theres nothing likeable about him that stupid little walk he does when he scores a try.....
I'll start watching it as a complete neutral and then side with the team that gets on my nerves the least.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Bondo, Brendinio, Builth Wells Wire, karetaker, lefty goldblatt, rubber duckie, Smiffy27, The All New Chester Wire, the flying biscuit, Wire Weaver, Wolf Hall, WWRLFC78 and 453 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,645,294
|2,506
|76,282
|4,559
|SET
|