cas or leeds
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:06 pm
who do you want to win saturday..im in the cas camp
Re: cas or leeds
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:11 pm
100% Castleford, Would love to see Brand new Champions. Leaving Hardaker out is a massive call though !!
Re: cas or leeds
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:02 am
Definitely Cas to have a new winner, and also because they've been so good this year.
Re: cas or leeds
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 11:52 am
i'm not sure... I dont really want another Leeds Win....and I couldn't handle the drama of Barrie Macs winners speech.

but then I cant take to Luke Gale theres nothing likeable about him that stupid little walk he does when he scores a try.....

I'll start watching it as a complete neutral and then side with the team that gets on my nerves the least. :D
