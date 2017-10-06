WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ireland World Cup Squad

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Ireland World Cup Squad

Post a reply
Ireland World Cup Squad
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:24 pm
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30237
Mickey Mac and Jack Higginson both in the Ireland squad. Delighted for Higginson after his early season injury.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
Re: Ireland World Cup Squad
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:32 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21248
Location: WIGAN
Good for them.

My Wigan hat makes me think there's too many lads getting all ups who need a full off season but my overall rugby league hat says it's great to see them involved.

It could be a cracking stage for Higginson to catch Wanes eye.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: exiled Warrior, fleabag, green machine, MelbourneWarrior, muttywhitedog, nohalfbacks, Pieman, ShortArse, tank123, wiganermike and 372 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,645,1142,96676,2824,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM