Will Dagger
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:22 pm
Eton st robin

Joined: Mon Jul 10, 2017 6:29 am
Posts: 8
Heard from a good source we've signed him, anyone else heard?
Re: Will Dagger
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:55 pm
Rural Robin
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 28, 2013 7:27 pm
Posts: 324
There is a twitter message doing the rounds tonight with him saying he has joined Rovers.
Re: Will Dagger
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:59 pm
Eton st robin

Joined: Mon Jul 10, 2017 6:29 am
Posts: 8
Hope so, I rate him
Re: Will Dagger
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:22 pm
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5821
Location: east east hull
Been rumoured for about a year now
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Will Dagger
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:45 pm
Salty mouse
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 251
I genuinely think we will sign one perhaps 2 of the 'triple swoop' dagger is a full back or winger?
Re: Will Dagger
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:50 pm
Sandro II Terrorista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11461
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
Has a great name.

I've not seen a picture of him so can't assess his hair.

Edit; Just checked, rubbish hair and daft goatee beard. Leave it alone.
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake
Re: Will Dagger
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:51 am
Smith's Brolly
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 438
Really promising player. Can only assume contract signed a while ago as Smith didn't really seem to rate.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't

