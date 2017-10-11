Armavinit wrote: Assuming you’re from Hull. “Cod head’s” are Grimborians, we are “Hully Gullys” or just plain “Gulls”. I don’t see a Gull mafia in any local ex players appointment as coach or assistants, the job was offered to Brett Hodgson who did spend a short time here, I believe, Radford and Cooke’s friendship goes back years, they have trust in one another. Provided AP and Radford would be happy with the appointment, why shouldn’t FC fans support it?

I'm from Hull. Hull in the 80s and early 90s, admittedly, and I go back enough to know it, like most places, has changed a bit since I left. Never, ever heard the term Hully Gullys. Tbf, I suspect I picked up cod heads off here; it does seem to be used to refer to Hull folk by our West Yorkshire cousins. And players from outside Hull, who mighta tight knit all-Hull coaching team as a bit cliquey could plausibly be an issue down the road.It's at the front of my mind, because I just read Cooke's book, and he was clearly bothered by what he regarded as an Aussie Mafia at Rovers. On the other hand, he speaks highly of Lee Crooks, whose involvement with Rovers wasn't widely seen as having gone particularly well.But I agree with you, that is a minor concern, and if Radford thought Cooke could improve your chances of winning games, I think it would be daft at this point not to back him.