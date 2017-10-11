WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Paul Cooke

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Paul Cooke

Post a reply
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:42 am
Posted by Mild Rover on Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:42 am
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9903
Location: Leicestershire.
Armavinit wrote:
Assuming you’re from Hull. “Cod head’s” are Grimborians, we are “Hully Gullys” or just plain “Gulls”. I don’t see a Gull mafia in any local ex players appointment as coach or assistants, the job was offered to Brett Hodgson who did spend a short time here, I believe, Radford and Cooke’s friendship goes back years, they have trust in one another. Provided AP and Radford would be happy with the appointment, why shouldn’t FC fans support it?


I'm from Hull. Hull in the 80s and early 90s, admittedly, and I go back enough to know it, like most places, has changed a bit since I left. Never, ever heard the term Hully Gullys. Tbf, I suspect I picked up cod heads off here; it does seem to be used to refer to Hull folk by our West Yorkshire cousins. And players from outside Hull, who might perceive a tight knit all-Hull coaching team as a bit cliquey could plausibly be an issue down the road.

It's at the front of my mind, because I just read Cooke's book, and he was clearly bothered by what he regarded as an Aussie Mafia at Rovers. On the other hand, he speaks highly of Lee Crooks, whose involvement with Rovers wasn't widely seen as having gone particularly well.

But I agree with you, that is a minor concern, and if Radford thought Cooke could improve your chances of winning games, I think it would be daft at this point not to back him.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:07 am
Posted by jimmyfivebellies on Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:07 am
jimmyfivebellies User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 04, 2008 11:59 pm
Posts: 4153
Location: if only you knew,you'd be amazed
DGM wrote:
Well there isn't a job really, just a role created by fans because we feel our attack needs improvement.

Was told at Houghtons dinner that we are after a new/additional assistant and tried for Brett Hodgson but he’d already committed to Wests Tigers
Never mind the bollox,bring on the rugby:)

@Patrickmhullfc
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:54 am
Posted by The Dentist Wilf on Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:54 am
The Dentist Wilf User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6459
As I said in the Dentist Diary at the time and this last week Brett was heard actually saying that afternoon that he'd agreed a deal but then gave back word when the Aussie job came along and we were very understanding about it as a club.
2016 The Year of the Airlie Bird -on sale NOW, price £15, BUY THE BOOK RE-LIVE THE DREAM!
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:13 pm
Posted by DGM on Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:13 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2216
jimmyfivebellies wrote:
Was told at Houghtons dinner that we are after a new/additional assistant and tried for Brett Hodgson but he’d already committed to Wests Tigers


I put in the "opinions" thread that the main improvement needed is in our attack. We're obviously very good at final tackle plays, but look laboured at times when shifting the ball around.

Hodgson would've been a very good addition. Consummate professional, great career and I've read good things about his time in coaching. Baring a 3-season spell as a player, I can't say the same about Cooke.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 12:40 pm
Posted by Mrs Barista on Sun Oct 29, 2017 12:40 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25230
Location: West Yorkshire
Cooke has gone back to RU.
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:46 pm
Posted by Alan on Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:46 pm
Alan Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 10052
Location: Back in Lancashire
Mrs Barista wrote:
Cooke has gone back to RU.


Here's the 'official' version Mrs B.

https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/blog/2017/10/2 ... gby-union/
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 4:43 pm
Posted by Jake the Peg on Sun Oct 29, 2017 4:43 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26507
Not what we need IMO
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 5:55 pm
Posted by ComeOnYouUll on Sun Oct 29, 2017 5:55 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17552
Jake the Peg wrote:
Not what we need IMO


Agreed.

We could use an attack coach but I'd prefer someone from outside the city bubble with recent top level experience.
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 7:50 pm
Posted by Sebasteeno on Sun Oct 29, 2017 7:50 pm
Sebasteeno User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 4965
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
Thank god
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 10:19 pm
Posted by Hessle Roader on Sun Oct 29, 2017 10:19 pm
Hessle Roader User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 4093
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
Well it seems he won't be coming so you can all relax now.
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bombed Out, DannyB, Homenaway, Jake the Peg, Paddyfc, RichM, UllFC and 107 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,656,2371,38976,3244,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
36-12
ITALY
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
18-29
LEBANON
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
4-50
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM