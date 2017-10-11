|
Armavinit wrote:
Assuming you’re from Hull. “Cod head’s” are Grimborians, we are “Hully Gullys” or just plain “Gulls”. I don’t see a Gull mafia in any local ex players appointment as coach or assistants, the job was offered to Brett Hodgson who did spend a short time here, I believe, Radford and Cooke’s friendship goes back years, they have trust in one another. Provided AP and Radford would be happy with the appointment, why shouldn’t FC fans support it?
I'm from Hull. Hull in the 80s and early 90s, admittedly, and I go back enough to know it, like most places, has changed a bit since I left. Never, ever heard the term Hully Gullys. Tbf, I suspect I picked up cod heads off here; it does seem to be used to refer to Hull folk by our West Yorkshire cousins. And players from outside Hull, who might perceive
a tight knit all-Hull coaching team as a bit cliquey could plausibly be an issue down the road.
It's at the front of my mind, because I just read Cooke's book, and he was clearly bothered by what he regarded as an Aussie Mafia at Rovers. On the other hand, he speaks highly of Lee Crooks, whose involvement with Rovers wasn't widely seen as having gone particularly well.
But I agree with you, that is a minor concern, and if Radford thought Cooke could improve your chances of winning games, I think it would be daft at this point not to back him.
DGM wrote:
Well there isn't a job really, just a role created by fans because we feel our attack needs improvement.
Was told at Houghtons dinner that we are after a new/additional assistant and tried for Brett Hodgson but he’d already committed to Wests Tigers
As I said in the Dentist Diary at the time and this last week Brett was heard actually saying that afternoon that he'd agreed a deal but then gave back word when the Aussie job came along and we were very understanding about it as a club.
Posted by
DGM
on Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:13 pm
DGM
jimmyfivebellies wrote:
Was told at Houghtons dinner that we are after a new/additional assistant and tried for Brett Hodgson but he’d already committed to Wests Tigers
I put in the "opinions" thread that the main improvement needed is in our attack. We're obviously very good at final tackle plays, but look laboured at times when shifting the ball around.
Hodgson would've been a very good addition. Consummate professional, great career and I've read good things about his time in coaching. Baring a 3-season spell as a player, I can't say the same about Cooke.
Cooke has gone back to RU.
Posted by
Alan
on Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:46 pm
Alan
Jake the Peg wrote:
Not what we need IMO
Agreed.
We could use an attack coach but I'd prefer someone from outside the city bubble with recent top level experience.
|