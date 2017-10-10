Mrs Barista wrote: I’m on the fence. Radford seems sufficiently focused on making decisions that take the club forward to give him the benefit of the doubt, and I’ve always felt Cooke would come back at some point. The issue for me is how tight this group is and how the culture is transformed from Cooke’s days and whether he is 100% selflessly bought into it.

Yeah there's always a question over how good a fit any potential appointment would be at any club at a particular moment in time.You want a clear and coherent culture, but at the same time you don't want it to be too narrow. Might it be seen as a bit of a 'cod head mafia' by some in the camp, if Radford brought in Cooke? Conversely, at Rovers at the moment, I think he'd more likely be sand in the gears than grist for the mill.