Re: Paul Cooke
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:08 pm
ComeOnYouUll
Tooms2000 wrote:
We all make our choices in life Paul Cook made his 10 years ago. IF Hull Fc employ Paul Cook I will not be renewing mine or my grandchildren's passes that is my choice


For signing for another club?

I think that's pathetic.
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:43 pm
DGM wrote:
Well there isn't a job really, just a role created by fans because we feel our attack needs improvement.

so when our attack mysteriously improved in a very short space of time (after it being a clusterfuck in radford's first 2 seasons) when Pryce and AN Other got involved that was all fantasy then?
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:02 pm
Tooms2000 wrote:
We all make our choices in life Paul Cook made his 10 years ago. IF Hull Fc employ Paul Cook I will not be renewing mine or my grandchildren's passes that is my choice

Lee Radford signed for another club leaving Hull in 1998 at a time when we trying to establish ourselves in SL, did you hand back your pass/not renew when he took over the head coaches job, if not, why not?
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:08 pm
I reckon there'll be huge protests when Jordan Abdull plays for us next year.

And, as some one else has said, I bet his grandkids are really chuffed not be going next season.
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:11 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
so when our attack mysteriously improved in a very short space of time (after it being a clusterfuck in radford's first 2 seasons) when Pryce and AN Other got involved that was all fantasy then?


Who mentioned 2 years ago? I think you've entirely missed the point as usual.
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:36 pm
If Radford did want Cooke involved, as he apparently did back when he (Radford) first took over, I think he (still Radford) has done enough to earn trust of Hull fans in the last couple of seasons.

It's ten years ago, and Rule and Hetherington are long gone and not much missed, I assume.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:58 pm
Mild Rover wrote:
If Radford did want Cooke involved, as he apparently did back when he (Radford) first took over, I think he (still Radford) has done enough to earn trust of Hull fans in the last couple of seasons.

It's ten years ago, and Rule and Hetherington are long gone and not much missed, I assume.

I’m on the fence. Radford seems sufficiently focused on making decisions that take the club forward to give him the benefit of the doubt, and I’ve always felt Cooke would come back at some point. The issue for me is how tight this group is and how the culture is transformed from Cooke’s days and whether he is 100% selflessly bought into it.
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 7:01 am
Mrs Barista wrote:
I’m on the fence. Radford seems sufficiently focused on making decisions that take the club forward to give him the benefit of the doubt, and I’ve always felt Cooke would come back at some point. The issue for me is how tight this group is and how the culture is transformed from Cooke’s days and whether he is 100% selflessly bought into it.


Yeah there's always a question over how good a fit any potential appointment would be at any club at a particular moment in time.

You want a clear and coherent culture, but at the same time you don't want it to be too narrow. Might it be seen as a bit of a 'cod head mafia' by some in the camp, if Radford brought in Cooke? Conversely, at Rovers at the moment, I think he'd more likely be sand in the gears than grist for the mill.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 7:55 am
If you read his book he was offered the job. People found out and his wife/gf got abuse in the supermarket so he didn't take it.
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:10 am
Mild Rover wrote:
Yeah there's always a question over how good a fit any potential appointment would be at any club at a particular moment in time.

You want a clear and coherent culture, but at the same time you don't want it to be too narrow. Might it be seen as a bit of a 'cod head mafia' by some in the camp, if Radford brought in Cooke? Conversely, at Rovers at the moment, I think he'd more likely be sand in the gears than grist for the mill.

Assuming you’re from Hull. “Cod head’s” are Grimborians, we are “Hully Gullys” or just plain “Gulls”. I don’t see a Gull mafia in any local ex players appointment as coach or assistants, the job was offered to Brett Hodgson who did spend a short time here, I believe, Radford and Cooke’s friendship goes back years, they have trust in one another. Provided AP and Radford would be happy with the appointment, why shouldn’t FC fans support it?
