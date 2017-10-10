|
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17531
|
Tooms2000 wrote:
We all make our choices in life Paul Cook made his 10 years ago. IF Hull Fc employ Paul Cook I will not be renewing mine or my grandchildren's passes that is my choice
For signing for another club?
I think that's pathetic.
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:43 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 4005
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
DGM wrote:
Well there isn't a job really, just a role created by fans because we feel our attack needs improvement.
so when our attack mysteriously improved in a very short space of time (after it being a clusterfuck in radford's first 2 seasons) when Pryce and AN Other got involved that was all fantasy then?
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:02 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 4005
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
Tooms2000 wrote:
We all make our choices in life Paul Cook made his 10 years ago. IF Hull Fc employ Paul Cook I will not be renewing mine or my grandchildren's passes that is my choice
Lee Radford signed for another club leaving Hull in 1998 at a time when we trying to establish ourselves in SL, did you hand back your pass/not renew when he took over the head coaches job, if not, why not?
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:08 pm
|
ccs
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2842
|
I reckon there'll be huge protests when Jordan Abdull plays for us next year.
And, as some one else has said, I bet his grandkids are really chuffed not be going next season.
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:11 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2166
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
so when our attack mysteriously improved in a very short space of time (after it being a clusterfuck in radford's first 2 seasons) when Pryce and AN Other got involved that was all fantasy then?
Who mentioned 2 years ago? I think you've entirely missed the point as usual.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:36 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9881
Location: Leicestershire.
|
If Radford did want Cooke involved, as he apparently did back when he (Radford) first took over, I think he (still Radford) has done enough to earn trust of Hull fans in the last couple of seasons.
It's ten years ago, and Rule and Hetherington are long gone and not much missed, I assume.
|
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:58 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25187
Location: West Yorkshire
|
Mild Rover wrote:
If Radford did want Cooke involved, as he apparently did back when he (Radford) first took over, I think he (still Radford) has done enough to earn trust of Hull fans in the last couple of seasons.
It's ten years ago, and Rule and Hetherington are long gone and not much missed, I assume.
I’m on the fence. Radford seems sufficiently focused on making decisions that take the club forward to give him the benefit of the doubt, and I’ve always felt Cooke would come back at some point. The issue for me is how tight this group is and how the culture is transformed from Cooke’s days and whether he is 100% selflessly bought into it.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 7:01 am
|
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9881
Location: Leicestershire.
|
Mrs Barista wrote:
I’m on the fence. Radford seems sufficiently focused on making decisions that take the club forward to give him the benefit of the doubt, and I’ve always felt Cooke would come back at some point. The issue for me is how tight this group is and how the culture is transformed from Cooke’s days and whether he is 100% selflessly bought into it.
Yeah there's always a question over how good a fit any potential appointment would be at any club at a particular moment in time.
You want a clear and coherent culture, but at the same time you don't want it to be too narrow. Might it be seen as a bit of a 'cod head mafia' by some in the camp, if Radford brought in Cooke? Conversely, at Rovers at the moment, I think he'd more likely be sand in the gears than grist for the mill.
|
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Armavinit, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, DABHAND, Greavsie, Marcus's Bicycle, PCollinson1990 and 287 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,648,124
|2,211
|76,293
|4,559
|SET
|