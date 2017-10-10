WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Paul Cooke

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Paul Cooke

Post a reply
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:08 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17531
Tooms2000 wrote:
We all make our choices in life Paul Cook made his 10 years ago. IF Hull Fc employ Paul Cook I will not be renewing mine or my grandchildren's passes that is my choice


For signing for another club?

I think that's pathetic.
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:43 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 4005
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
DGM wrote:
Well there isn't a job really, just a role created by fans because we feel our attack needs improvement.

so when our attack mysteriously improved in a very short space of time (after it being a clusterfuck in radford's first 2 seasons) when Pryce and AN Other got involved that was all fantasy then?
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:02 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 4005
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Tooms2000 wrote:
We all make our choices in life Paul Cook made his 10 years ago. IF Hull Fc employ Paul Cook I will not be renewing mine or my grandchildren's passes that is my choice

Lee Radford signed for another club leaving Hull in 1998 at a time when we trying to establish ourselves in SL, did you hand back your pass/not renew when he took over the head coaches job, if not, why not?
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:08 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2842
I reckon there'll be huge protests when Jordan Abdull plays for us next year.

And, as some one else has said, I bet his grandkids are really chuffed not be going next season.
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:11 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2166
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
so when our attack mysteriously improved in a very short space of time (after it being a clusterfuck in radford's first 2 seasons) when Pryce and AN Other got involved that was all fantasy then?


Who mentioned 2 years ago? I think you've entirely missed the point as usual.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:36 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9880
Location: Leicestershire.
If Radford did want Cooke involved, as he apparently did back when he (Radford) first took over, I think he (still Radford) has done enough to earn trust of Hull fans in the last couple of seasons.

It's ten years ago, and Rule and Hetherington are long gone and not much missed, I assume.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:58 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25183
Location: West Yorkshire
Mild Rover wrote:
If Radford did want Cooke involved, as he apparently did back when he (Radford) first took over, I think he (still Radford) has done enough to earn trust of Hull fans in the last couple of seasons.

It's ten years ago, and Rule and Hetherington are long gone and not much missed, I assume.

I’m on the fence. Radford seems sufficiently focused on making decisions that take the club forward to give him the benefit of the doubt, and I’ve always felt Cooke would come back at some point. The issue for me is how tight this group is and how the culture is transformed from Cooke’s days and whether he is 100% selflessly bought into it.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: C for Cuckoo, DannyB, Dave K., FC-Steward, Fields of Fire, FrEaK-HullFC, hull2524, jimmys sidestep, Large Paws, Marcus's Bicycle, PCollinson1990, reliant robin, unknownlegend, yorksguy1865 and 347 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,647,9403,21376,2934,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.