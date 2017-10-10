ComeOnYouUll

Tooms2000 wrote: We all make our choices in life Paul Cook made his 10 years ago. IF Hull Fc employ Paul Cook I will not be renewing mine or my grandchildren's passes that is my choice



For signing for another club?



DGM wrote: Well there isn't a job really, just a role created by fans because we feel our attack needs improvement.

Tooms2000 wrote: We all make our choices in life Paul Cook made his 10 years ago. IF Hull Fc employ Paul Cook I will not be renewing mine or my grandchildren's passes that is my choice

Lee Radford signed for another club leaving Hull in 1998 at a time when we trying to establish ourselves in SL, did you hand back your pass/not renew when he took over the head coaches job, if not, why not?



I reckon there'll be huge protests when Jordan Abdull plays for us next year.



And, as some one else has said, I bet his grandkids are really chuffed not be going next season.

knockersbumpMKII wrote: so when our attack mysteriously improved in a very short space of time (after it being a clusterfuck in radford's first 2 seasons) when Pryce and AN Other got involved that was all fantasy then?



If Radford did want Cooke involved, as he apparently did back when he (Radford) first took over, I think he (still Radford) has done enough to earn trust of Hull fans in the last couple of seasons.



It's ten years ago, and Rule and Hetherington are long gone and not much missed, I assume. 'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833. Mrs Barista

Mild Rover wrote: If Radford did want Cooke involved, as he apparently did back when he (Radford) first took over, I think he (still Radford) has done enough to earn trust of Hull fans in the last couple of seasons.

It's ten years ago, and Rule and Hetherington are long gone and not much missed, I assume.



It's ten years ago, and Rule and Hetherington are long gone and not much missed, I assume.

