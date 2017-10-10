WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Paul Cooke

Re: Paul Cooke
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:08 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17531
Tooms2000 wrote:
We all make our choices in life Paul Cook made his 10 years ago. IF Hull Fc employ Paul Cook I will not be renewing mine or my grandchildren's passes that is my choice


For signing for another club?

I think that's pathetic.
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:43 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 4004
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
DGM wrote:
Well there isn't a job really, just a role created by fans because we feel our attack needs improvement.

so when our attack mysteriously improved in a very short space of time (after it being a clusterfuck in radford's first 2 seasons) when Pryce and AN Other got involved that was all fantasy then?
