WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Paul Cooke

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Paul Cooke

Post a reply
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:26 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18205
Location: Back in Hull.
If Radford and Pearson think he is the right man for the job, then we have to trust them, done a pretty good job with decisions the last few years
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:28 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2165
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
During his playing days I would have agreed, but I think thats an unfair statement now.

I would have thought the key decision maker on this (if it were ever to come to it) would be Radford and if he held any trust in Cooke. Personally I'd like to see it happen as I feel Cooke has unfinished business at Hull. His gripe was with the old management set up (Hetherington). Thats long gone.


I don't think giving him a position based on sentiment is a sensible way to go. He should be taken on because he has the right character & professionalism and is ultimately good at what he does & will improve the current setup. I've seen nothing in his coaching career to suggest he's any of those things.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:29 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2165
Dave K. wrote:
If Radford and Pearson think he is the right man for the job, then we have to trust them, done a pretty good job with decisions the last few years


Well there isn't a job really, just a role created by fans because we feel our attack needs improvement.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:31 am
Tooms2000 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 21, 2007 9:29 am
Posts: 370
We all make our choices in life Paul Cook made his 10 years ago. IF Hull Fc employ Paul Cook I will not be renewing mine or my grandchildren's passes that is my choice
The Man with a van . eating the hairy pie
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:59 am
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5656
Tooms2000 wrote:
We all make our choices in life Paul Cook made his 10 years ago. IF Hull Fc employ Paul Cook I will not be renewing mine or my grandchildren's passes that is my choice


Jesus.
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 12:06 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 794
Wilde 3 wrote:
Jesus.


from Judas to Jesus!!

(agree, huge overreaction to say they'd cancel a pass)
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 12:27 pm
Chris71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 4147
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
PCollinson1990 wrote:
(agree, huge overreaction to say they'd cancel a pass)


That's in your opinion just like Tooms2000 is entitled to have theirs and make a decision of their choosing.

Just like some people would still have Schofield burnt at the stake for something that happened 30 years ago
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 3:42 pm
C for Cuckoo User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 2994
Location: Hull
I'd have him back if I thought he had anything to offer. Having read his column in the HDM and heard his punditry on the radio and TV I'd say he knows nothing about rugby you couldn't pick up from reading the Wikipedia page on it.
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 3:48 pm
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7159
Location: Here there and everywhere
DGM wrote:
I don't think giving him a position based on sentiment is a sensible way to go. He should be taken on because he has the right character & professionalism and is ultimately good at what he does & will improve the current setup. I've seen nothing in his coaching career to suggest he's any of those things.


Nothing to do with sentiment, my comments were about his motivation.

Leigh, in the championship and middle 8 of 2016 were sensational in attack. Given they were going to be one of the weaker teams in SL, its harsh to judge Cooke on 2017.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 3:50 pm
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7159
Location: Here there and everywhere
Tooms2000 wrote:
We all make our choices in life Paul Cook made his 10 years ago. IF Hull Fc employ Paul Cook I will not be renewing mine or my grandchildren's passes that is my choice


I really feel sorry for your grand children that they have you in their family tree.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: C for Cuckoo, Cardiff_05, Chris71, DannyB, fosdyke99, His Bobness, Homenaway, jimirregular, Marcus's Bicycle, Mild mannered Janitor, Paddyfc, PCollinson1990, Prof W, Psyrax64, tommyfinn, Trawlerman and 387 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,647,7903,23976,2934,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.