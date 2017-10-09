|
If Radford and Pearson think he is the right man for the job, then we have to trust them, done a pretty good job with decisions the last few years
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:28 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
During his playing days I would have agreed, but I think thats an unfair statement now.
I would have thought the key decision maker on this (if it were ever to come to it) would be Radford and if he held any trust in Cooke. Personally I'd like to see it happen as I feel Cooke has unfinished business at Hull. His gripe was with the old management set up (Hetherington). Thats long gone.
I don't think giving him a position based on sentiment is a sensible way to go. He should be taken on because he has the right character & professionalism and is ultimately good at what he does & will improve the current setup. I've seen nothing in his coaching career to suggest he's any of those things.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:29 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Dave K. wrote:
If Radford and Pearson think he is the right man for the job, then we have to trust them, done a pretty good job with decisions the last few years
Well there isn't a job really, just a role created by fans because we feel our attack needs improvement.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:31 am
We all make our choices in life Paul Cook made his 10 years ago. IF Hull Fc employ Paul Cook I will not be renewing mine or my grandchildren's passes that is my choice
The Man with a van . eating the hairy pie
Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:59 am
Tooms2000 wrote:
We all make our choices in life Paul Cook made his 10 years ago. IF Hull Fc employ Paul Cook I will not be renewing mine or my grandchildren's passes that is my choice
Jesus.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 12:06 pm
from Judas to Jesus!!
(agree, huge overreaction to say they'd cancel a pass)
Tue Oct 10, 2017 12:27 pm
PCollinson1990 wrote:
(agree, huge overreaction to say they'd cancel a pass)
That's in your opinion just like Tooms2000 is entitled to have theirs and make a decision of their choosing.
Just like some people would still have Schofield burnt at the stake for something that happened 30 years ago
Tue Oct 10, 2017 3:42 pm
I'd have him back if I thought he had anything to offer. Having read his column in the HDM and heard his punditry on the radio and TV I'd say he knows nothing about rugby you couldn't pick up from reading the Wikipedia page on it.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 3:48 pm
DGM wrote:
I don't think giving him a position based on sentiment is a sensible way to go. He should be taken on because he has the right character & professionalism and is ultimately good at what he does & will improve the current setup. I've seen nothing in his coaching career to suggest he's any of those things.
Nothing to do with sentiment, my comments were about his motivation.
Leigh, in the championship and middle 8 of 2016 were sensational in attack. Given they were going to be one of the weaker teams in SL, its harsh to judge Cooke on 2017.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 3:50 pm
Tooms2000 wrote:
We all make our choices in life Paul Cook made his 10 years ago. IF Hull Fc employ Paul Cook I will not be renewing mine or my grandchildren's passes that is my choice
I really feel sorry for your grand children that they have you in their family tree.
|