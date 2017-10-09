Dave K. 100% League Network



If Radford and Pearson think he is the right man for the job, then we have to trust them, done a pretty good job with decisions the last few years DGM

Mild mannered Janitor wrote: During his playing days I would have agreed, but I think thats an unfair statement now.



I would have thought the key decision maker on this (if it were ever to come to it) would be Radford and if he held any trust in Cooke. Personally I'd like to see it happen as I feel Cooke has unfinished business at Hull . His gripe was with the old management set up (Hetherington). Thats long gone.



I don't think giving him a position based on sentiment is a sensible way to go. He should be taken on because he has the right character & professionalism and is ultimately good at what he does & will improve the current setup. I've seen nothing in his coaching career to suggest he's any of those things.

Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.

League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.

League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006. DGM

Dave K. wrote: If Radford and Pearson think he is the right man for the job , then we have to trust them, done a pretty good job with decisions the last few years



Well there isn't a job really, just a role created by fans because we feel our attack needs improvement.

Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.

League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.

We all make our choices in life Paul Cook made his 10 years ago. IF Hull Fc employ Paul Cook I will not be renewing mine or my grandchildren's passes that is my choice The Man with a van . eating the hairy pie Wilde 3

Tooms2000 wrote: We all make our choices in life Paul Cook made his 10 years ago. IF Hull Fc employ Paul Cook I will not be renewing mine or my grandchildren's passes that is my choice



Wilde 3 wrote: Jesus.



from Judas to Jesus!!



from Judas to Jesus!!(agree, huge overreaction to say they'd cancel a pass)

PCollinson1990 wrote: (agree, huge overreaction to say they'd cancel a pass)



That's in your opinion just like Tooms2000 is entitled to have theirs and make a decision of their choosing.



That's in your opinion just like Tooms2000 is entitled to have theirs and make a decision of their choosing.

Just like some people would still have Schofield burnt at the stake for something that happened 30 years ago

