Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:26 am
Dave K.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18203
Location: Back in Hull.
If Radford and Pearson think he is the right man for the job, then we have to trust them, done a pretty good job with decisions the last few years
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:28 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2155
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
During his playing days I would have agreed, but I think thats an unfair statement now.

I would have thought the key decision maker on this (if it were ever to come to it) would be Radford and if he held any trust in Cooke. Personally I'd like to see it happen as I feel Cooke has unfinished business at Hull. His gripe was with the old management set up (Hetherington). Thats long gone.


I don't think giving him a position based on sentiment is a sensible way to go. He should be taken on because he has the right character & professionalism and is ultimately good at what he does & will improve the current setup. I've seen nothing in his coaching career to suggest he's any of those things.
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:29 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2155
Dave K. wrote:
If Radford and Pearson think he is the right man for the job, then we have to trust them, done a pretty good job with decisions the last few years


Well there isn't a job really, just a role created by fans because we feel our attack needs improvement.
