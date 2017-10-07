We need an Offensive coach - Radford has too much to do surely
He can't be a jack of all trades as a head coach surely
He has a particular skill as a defence coach
- 2017 missed tackles not mentioned
How can a head coach be great at all aspects of the game ?
He can't - impossible
Secret is to surround him with brilliant people
I'd be delighted to see us appoint a master mind attacking coach who's job is just attack and watching the other teams defence the week before
Leave Lee to look after our D and the motivation of players etc