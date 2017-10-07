hull2524

And throw griffin oconner in there as well once a black and white always a black and white COYH Wellsy13

Is Griffin O'Connor our new Irish import?

Mild mannered Janitor wrote: He wasn't exactly working with cutting edge materials though.



Personally I think he would be a good addition to the staff. I get the impression there is a degree of regret on his departure in 2007 and that there is unfinished business at Hull. If he can provide the guidance to polish our attack and that helps us to OT next year then give the guy a shot at it.



If there are some out there who still hold a grudge about his exit, they need to get a life.



Other than being a decent half back for 3 or 4 years, his playing career was hardly stellar and his coaching career has been much less. I'm not sure why people think he would transform our attack when he hasn't done it at other clubs in previous roles. Now if we were looking at ryan sheridan or danny orr it might be a different matter

Or could be his brother O'Conner griffin lol

Dave K. wrote: I'd like us to find a place in the 17 for Abdul, be it at 13 or on the bench in place of Washy.



Good point about Abdul.

Good point about Abdul.

Would be nice in 2018 if we weren't so reliant on having to get over the top of teams or utilising the luck.

We need an Offensive coach - Radford has too much to do surely

He can't be a jack of all trades as a head coach surely

He has a particular skill as a defence coach

- 2017 missed tackles not mentioned

How can a head coach be great at all aspects of the game ?

He can't - impossible

Secret is to surround him with brilliant people

I'd be delighted to see us appoint a master mind attacking coach who's job is just attack and watching the other teams defence the week before

I have lost interest

I've always thought that Cooke would end up back at the club at some point for no other reason than it would be an inevitable twist in the RL soap opera of Hull.

