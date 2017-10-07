WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Paul Cooke

Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:15 am
hull2524 User avatar
And throw griffin oconner in there as well
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:27 am
Wellsy13 User avatar
Is Griffin O'Connor our new Irish import?
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 11:18 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
He wasn't exactly working with cutting edge materials though.

Personally I think he would be a good addition to the staff. I get the impression there is a degree of regret on his departure in 2007 and that there is unfinished business at Hull. If he can provide the guidance to polish our attack and that helps us to OT next year then give the guy a shot at it.

If there are some out there who still hold a grudge about his exit, they need to get a life.


Other than being a decent half back for 3 or 4 years, his playing career was hardly stellar and his coaching career has been much less. I'm not sure why people think he would transform our attack when he hasn't done it at other clubs in previous roles. Now if we were looking at ryan sheridan or danny orr it might be a different matter
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 11:32 am
hull2524 User avatar
Or could be his brother O'Conner griffin lol
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 11:54 am
Irregular Hoops User avatar
Dave K. wrote:
I'd like us to find a place in the 17 for Abdul, be it at 13 or on the bench in place of Washy.


Good point about Abdul.
Would be nice in 2018 if we weren't so reliant on having to get over the top of teams or utilising the luck.
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:08 am
Tarquin Fuego User avatar
We need an Offensive coach - Radford has too much to do surely
He can't be a jack of all trades as a head coach surely
He has a particular skill as a defence coach
- 2017 missed tackles not mentioned
How can a head coach be great at all aspects of the game ?
He can't - impossible
Secret is to surround him with brilliant people
I'd be delighted to see us appoint a master mind attacking coach who's job is just attack and watching the other teams defence the week before
Leave Lee to look after our D and the motivation of players etc
I have lost interest
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 7:27 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
I've always thought that Cooke would end up back at the club at some point for no other reason than it would be an inevitable twist in the RL soap opera of Hull.
