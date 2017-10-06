WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Paul Cooke

Paul Cooke
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 5:45 pm
Irregular Hoops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2408
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
Rumours are he's departed Leigh. Could he end up back at FC?
I know AP tried to get him here when Radders took over.
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:05 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26460
Hopefully not as I don't think he's good enough. Did anyone watch leigh last season and marvel at their attacking prowess?
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 10:42 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5644
Jake the Peg wrote:
Hopefully not as I don't think he's good enough. Did anyone watch leigh last season and marvel at their attacking prowess?


Hardly had a foundation laid by their pack though
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:17 pm
Chris71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 4143
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
Wilde 3 wrote:
Jake the Peg wrote:
Hopefully not as I don't think he's good enough. Did anyone watch leigh last season and marvel at their attacking prowess?


Hardly had a foundation laid by their pack though


Think we need something or someone to help with the attacking options as we are very predictable and rely heavily on kicks we don't seem to have a plan b
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:31 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2149
The comments about him over on the Leigh board seem far from complementary
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:10 am
Sebasteeno User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 4959
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
Used to be one of my favourite FC players then he went Judus on us including kissing the KR badge in glee that day they hammered us - so he can love right off now. Dont want him anywhere near FC
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:15 am
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7154
Location: Here there and everywhere
Jake the Peg wrote:
Hopefully not as I don't think he's good enough. Did anyone watch leigh last season and marvel at their attacking prowess?


He wasn't exactly working with cutting edge materials though.

Personally I think he would be a good addition to the staff. I get the impression there is a degree of regret on his departure in 2007 and that there is unfinished business at Hull. If he can provide the guidance to polish our attack and that helps us to OT next year then give the guy a shot at it.

If there are some out there who still hold a grudge about his exit, they need to get a life.
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:34 am
Irregular Hoops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2408
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
Our attack does need a plan B.
Hope it's addressed in the close season.
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:51 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18197
Location: Back in Hull.
Irregular Hoops wrote:
Our attack does need a plan B.
Hope it's addressed in the close season.


I'd like us to find a place in the 17 for Abdul, be it at 13 or on the bench in place of Washy.
Re: Paul Cooke
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:14 am
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4835
If Hadley or abdull where to start. Bench could be green Bowden Micky hadley/ abdull. Not a bad bench
