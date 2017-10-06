|
Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002
|
Rumours are he's departed Leigh. Could he end up back at FC?
I know AP tried to get him here when Radders took over.
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:05 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007
|
Hopefully not as I don't think he's good enough. Did anyone watch leigh last season and marvel at their attacking prowess?
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 10:42 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006
|
Jake the Peg wrote:
Hopefully not as I don't think he's good enough. Did anyone watch leigh last season and marvel at their attacking prowess?
Hardly had a foundation laid by their pack though
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:17 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004
|
Wilde 3 wrote:
Jake the Peg wrote:
Hopefully not as I don't think he's good enough. Did anyone watch leigh last season and marvel at their attacking prowess?
Hardly had a foundation laid by their pack though
Think we need something or someone to help with the attacking options as we are very predictable and rely heavily on kicks we don't seem to have a plan b
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:31 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015
|
The comments about him over on the Leigh board seem far from complementary
|
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:10 am
|
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005
|
Used to be one of my favourite FC players then he went Judus on us including kissing the KR badge in glee that day they hammered us - so he can love right off now. Dont want him anywhere near FC
|
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:15 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004
|
Jake the Peg wrote:
Hopefully not as I don't think he's good enough. Did anyone watch leigh last season and marvel at their attacking prowess?
He wasn't exactly working with cutting edge materials though.
Personally I think he would be a good addition to the staff. I get the impression there is a degree of regret on his departure in 2007 and that there is unfinished business at Hull. If he can provide the guidance to polish our attack and that helps us to OT next year then give the guy a shot at it.
If there are some out there who still hold a grudge about his exit, they need to get a life.
|
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:34 am
|
Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002
|
Our attack does need a plan B.
Hope it's addressed in the close season.
|
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:51 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003
|
Irregular Hoops wrote:
Our attack does need a plan B.
Hope it's addressed in the close season.
I'd like us to find a place in the 17 for Abdul, be it at 13 or on the bench in place of Washy.
|
|