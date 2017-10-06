WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - X3 Spare Corporate Tickets

X3 Spare Corporate Tickets
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:08 pm
RhinoLaney User avatar
Due to drop outs...

3 Corporate Tickets for sale.
Sir Alex Ferguson Stand, Salford Suite. Bang on half way line.
Food&Drinks 3:30pm.
£45Each.
