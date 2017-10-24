WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Kit - What Would You Like?

Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 9:16 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8736
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
http://www.warrington-worldwide.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/content-images/Wolves-2010-kit.jpg

Yes...I see the blue looks to have a greater area than I recalled...however it's notable that where the eye meets the next player...it's white.
once a wire always a wire
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 9:16 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8736
...unless if course it's King!
once a wire always a wire
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 9:38 pm
easyWire User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 496
Location: Dubai
So, kits with SIGNIFICANT amounts of white seem to win us trophies...

Let’s do it...
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 9:42 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8736
Well even with the 2010 kit...looking left to right along the line, you would only see white above the shorts.
once a wire always a wire
