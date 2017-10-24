Our 3 cup wins came in kits similar to E didn’t they? Predominantly white.
Let’s push for that.
EDIT: In fact can someone do the research and see when we last won a trophy in a kit that was predominantly blue? I’m going to guess we haven’t for a long long time...
By the way the LLS doesn’t count as I’m only thinking of trophies we set out to win as a target. Not some consolation prize for runners-up.
