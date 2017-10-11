|
i'd like a return to the silver away shirt from 2003
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:11 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
i'd like a return to the silver away shirt from 2003
Is that because silver has anti microbial properties?
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:23 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
i'd like a return to the silver away shirt from 2003
i would like a return TO 2003.
Massive pessimist
Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:28 pm
Captain Hook wrote:
Is that because silver has anti microbial properties?
no, i'm scared of vampires
Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:29 pm
morleys_deckchair wrote:
i would like a return TO 2003.
you want to see guisset shooting out the line for a big hit and missing? and ben westwood inexplicably running into touch infront of the bevan stand?
Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:40 pm
No it’s because we all miss Cullen’s expansive vocabulary on the match commentaries with Sky.
That and the team talks at Stockton Heath wine bars the night before a game.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:17 pm
easyWire wrote:
No it’s because we all miss Cullen’s expansive vocabulary on the match commentaries with Sky.
That and the team talks at Stockton Heath wine bars the night before a game.
see the other option was, heading over to the village watching players get vexed with Peter Deakin abd the starlights on Bacardi breezers
Wed Oct 11, 2017 6:47 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
see the other option was, heading over to the village watching players get vexed with Peter Deakin abd the starlights on Bacardi breezers
Were the Starlights even old enough for Bacardi Breezers?
Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:08 am
Captain Hook wrote:
Is that because silver has anti microbial properties?
Its so the opposition and fans can't see the team attempting to play
Thu Oct 12, 2017 10:51 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
you want to see guisset shooting out the line for a big hit and missing? and ben westwood inexplicably running into touch infront of the bevan stand?
No, i would like to be 26 again though.
