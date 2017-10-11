WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Kit - What Would You Like?

Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:48 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
i'd like a return to the silver away shirt from 2003
Image

Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:11 pm
Captain Hook
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
i'd like a return to the silver away shirt from 2003

Is that because silver has anti microbial properties?
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:23 pm
morleys_deckchair
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
i'd like a return to the silver away shirt from 2003

i would like a return TO 2003.
Massive pessimist
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:28 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
Captain Hook wrote:
Is that because silver has anti microbial properties?



no, i'm scared of vampires
Image

Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:29 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
morleys_deckchair wrote:
i would like a return TO 2003.



you want to see guisset shooting out the line for a big hit and missing? and ben westwood inexplicably running into touch infront of the bevan stand?
Image

Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:40 pm
easyWire
No it’s because we all miss Cullen’s expansive vocabulary on the match commentaries with Sky.

That and the team talks at Stockton Heath wine bars the night before a game.
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:17 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
easyWire wrote:
No it’s because we all miss Cullen’s expansive vocabulary on the match commentaries with Sky.

That and the team talks at Stockton Heath wine bars the night before a game.

see the other option was, heading over to the village watching players get vexed with Peter Deakin abd the starlights on Bacardi breezers
Image

