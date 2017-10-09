WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Kit - What Would You Like?

Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:55 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Believe it or not I did them all on my phone using a programme called sketch and an online kit creator
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:26 pm
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Had a little go myself
ImageImageImageImage
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:41 pm
WWRLFC78 User avatar
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Had a little go myself
ImageImageImageImage


Top work LTS, I love all of those!!!
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:51 pm
I like the 1st and 3rd the best. You should submit them to the club
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 2:09 pm
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Had a little go myself
ImageImageImageImage


Bottom one is great, love to see that for next year.
